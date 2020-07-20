Pleasants County added a new COVID-19 case since Sunday to bring the total to five COVID-19 cases with three still being monitored reports the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. Wood County added nine new cases since the weekend for a total of 219 cases. Of the total, 122 remain active.
Calhoun County remains at five cases with only two being followed by a case investigator. Ritchie County has three positive cases, with two active. Of the twelve positive COVID-19 cases in Roane, there are only two still in isolation. Wirt County has six positive COVID-19 cases and only one of those remains in isolation.
The Governor announced today that Wood County has an outbreak in a local congregation. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is monitoring the outbreak and will notify any individual that is mentioned by the cases as being a contact. It is important that individuals, whether in a church setting or other indoor areas, remember that masks are required. Masks and consistent hand sanitizing are the most effective way to avoid contracting COVID-19 or passing it to others.
