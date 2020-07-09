The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department continue to see the number of positive COVID-19 cases climb. After weeks with no new cases, Calhoun County added two new cases bringing the total positive cases to four. Wood County, since Sunday, has added 26 new positive cases. Pleasants County added a new positive case today as well bringing the total to four cases.

Currently, the numbers are as follows:

County Positive Cases Released Death Calhoun 4 1 0 Pleasants 4 2 0 Ritchie 2 1 0 Roane 11 8 1** Wirt 4 4 0 Wood 161 61 2

** Listed as a COVID-19 death but died from lung cancer after recovering from COVID-19.

When out, a mask is the best protection for all of us. A cloth face covering should:

Reach above the nose, below the chin, and completely cover the mouth and nostrils

Fit snugly against the sides of the face

Be made of multiple layers of fabric that you can still breathe through

Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damaging the material or shape

Face coverings can be made from bandanas and scarves as well

If you test positive for COVID-19, remain at home and self-isolate to stop the spread. It is also important to cooperate with health department in determining who might have been exposed to COVID-19 by being with you during your infectious period.

If precautions are not taken, we will continue to see a higher number of cases. Although most younger people do not have as severe symptoms as the elderly or may not show symptoms at all, they risk infecting that vulnerable population when they do not remain at home if tested positive.

Guidance for travel from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can be viewed on the www.movhd.com site as well as other helpful information.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit our website at www.movhd.com or like us on Facebook (Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department MOVHD).