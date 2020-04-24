The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) confirms that one of the patients at the Encompass Parkersburg Facility tested positive for COVID-19. The patient has been isolated from all other patients.

Staff are following the state DHHR recommendations to protect the staff and the other residents. Although it is only one person testing positive, the state protocol calls this an “outbreak” and is being monitored by MOVHD.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the MOVHD region. Both are in Wood County which has a total of 35 positives. Wirt and Roane counties have had three positives; Pleasants remains at two. Calhoun and Ritchie Counties have no reported positive COVID-19 cases.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

STAY AT HOME, KEEP APART, LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE AND WHO MIGHT BE EXPOSED TO YOU, PLEASE WEAR A MASK WHEN OUT IN PUBLIC.