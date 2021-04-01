Marietta College’s Art Department is proud to present the “Art & Design Capstone Exhibition,” an exhibition featuring the work of the graduating seniors in the department from March 29th through May 2nd.

The show is held in the Atrium Gallery located on the third floor of the Hermann Fine Arts Center.

The seven featured senior artists – Ian Darling ’21 (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Amber Gardner ’21 (Belpre, Ohio), Kat Hendrickson ’21 (Belpre, Ohio), Abigail Litman ’21 (Marietta, Ohio), Leah Seaman ’21 (Philippi, West Virginia), Cayleigh Walton ’21 (Walker, West Virginia) and Peng Wang ’21 (Chengdu, China) – worked with a variety of media on a capstone theme of their choosing.

With a diverse representation of concepts, some elected to situate their capstone exhibitions around current themes of global warming, “Fight the Virus, Not Asian People,” “Everyday Super Heroes Wear Masks,” and the whitewashing of Christianity, while others connected their project to childhood memories and lifelong botanical interests. Therefore, there is something for everyone.

The exhibition is open with regular gallery hours from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Hermann Fine Arts Center is handicapped accessible. In conjunction with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order and the Marietta College mask policy, all guests are required to wear a mask to visit the exhibition and while on campus.

