Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce announced today that plans to open the two city pools are underway.

The currently scheduled opening day is Sunday, June 7th.

“After a thorough review of the guidance provided by the Governor’s office and the Centers for Disease Control, we believe that both pools and the splash pad can be safely and properly operated to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for patrons, staff and the community.

I have coordinated with the Governor’s office, local health department officials, our contracted management company, and internally to ensure we comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

These guidelines require modifications to existing and previously accepted operational and logistical procedures and processes including:

– Authorized occupancy will be reduced; passes will not be sold to support occupancy limitations

– Only personal, single person use swim safety devices or PFD’s will be permitted (swim wings, vests etc.)

– Normally provided deck chairs will not be available; patrons will be permitted to bring their own outside use folding furniture for their personal use only

– Thorough and consistent cleaning of high touch surfaces and items will be performed

– Dedicated personnel above normal pool staff will be assigned to promote and encourage compliance with established guidelines for social distancing

“The key to safe and successful operation will hinge upon patrons and parents exercising good judgment and accepting personal responsibility for their actions and behaviors with regards to established guidelines.”