A little over a month after Calhoun County had its very first positive COVID-19 case, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) announces that a new positive case has been reported bringing the county total to three.

Calhoun had been listed as having three positive cases previously, but one of those has been removed. The individual had originally tested positive but followed with two negative tests. Therefore, it is not deemed a true case.

In the rest of the region, Wood County has a total of 54. Roane County has 11 cases. Wirt County remains at four, and Pleasants County has two cases. Ritchie County has one case. Cases are listed by the county of residence.

With recent outbreaks after traveling out of the area, MOVHD would like to remind people to be vigilant if visiting an area with higher community transmission or a “hot spot.” Be mindful to social distance, wear a mask when in public, and sanitize hands and surfaces often. Recently, MOVHD has received reports from concerned travelers returning from Myrtle Beach. If you have recently traveled to Myrtle Beach or another high-risk area, please stay home for 14 days after return and monitor for symptoms. Contact your health care provider or the health department if you have traveled and developed symptoms.

Links for more information are available at www.movhd.com; www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

Wear a mask, social distance, and wash hands frequently to keep yourself and others safe.