The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) announces that Calhoun and Roane Counties each have a new positive COVID-19 case. Calhoun now has had three cases and Roane has had ten.

Cases remain the same in the other four counties of the Mid-Ohio Valley region. Wood County has a total of 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Wirt County remains at four, and Pleasants County has two cases. Ritchie County has one case. Cases are listed by the county of residence.

Individuals wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can be screened for free on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Identification is required. This is a drive-in testing located in the rear of Parkersburg High School. Vehicles will enter from 20th Street. Walk-ins will be accommodated as well. For more information, call MOVHD at 304-420-1479.

This is a collaborative effort for minorities and vulnerable populations by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wood County Homeland Security and Wood County Schools.

Links for more information are available at www.movhd.com; www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

Stay safe – wear a mask to keep yourself and others safe.