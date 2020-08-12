Buckeye Hill Regional Council (BHRC) will receive a $398,247 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to help southeast Ohio communities with economic recovery and resiliency in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $2 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to five EDA Economic Development District organizations across Ohio to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These funds will help our counties’ economic development professionals as they do the work on the ground to address the needs and challenges in their communities resulting from the pandemic and economic downturn,” said BHRC Executive Director Misty Crosby.

“This supplemental EDA CARES Act funding will allow Buckeye Hills to continue supporting our regional stakeholders as we all work to adapt our community and economic development efforts to address the new challenges facing southeast Ohio, while at the same time not losing progress that has been made to date,” added BHRC Development Director Bret Allphin.

“The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “These funds will help provide Ohio with resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”

“These investments come at a crucial time to help Ohio’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

“The $2 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants announced by Secretary Ross is terrific news for folks across the state of Ohio,” said Senator Rob Portman. “These funds will help ensure that communities across Ohio have the resources they need to continue responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I’m pleased to see this CARES Act rescue money helping local communities so they can continue to serve Ohioans as the state continues to safely reopen. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Ohioans have the resources they need during these uncertain times.”

The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’sflexible Economic Adjustment Assistance(EAA) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. By working collaboratively with elected officials across Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties, Buckeye Hills connects local, state, and federal resources to communities with their Aging & Disability, Community Development, Mapping & Data, Population Health, and Transportation Planning divisions.