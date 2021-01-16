Best of the MOV 2021

Best of the MOV is back! Best of the MOV is our Readers’ Choice contest all about uplifting our local, independently owned businesses, organizations, individuals, and places that you think are worthy of being called the best of the best! Ultimately, the top ranking nominees in each category will be featured in a the “Best of the MOV” guidebook available for residents and visitors alike, published on our website, and celebrated throughout the year!

Nomination Information:

The Best of the MOV is limited to people, businesses, organizations, and places within Washington County, Ohio and Wood Country, West Virginia at this time. While we know the Mid-Ohio Valley has a larger footprint, this contest is focused on our primary coverage area.

Only one nomination is required for someone or something to be considered for a Best of the MOV category. Nominations are not the same as votes – voting will begin after the nomination period has ended and all nominations have been vetted to ensure they meet eligibility requirements.

Our Best of the MOV contest is only open to local people and locally-owned, independent businesses and organizations.

The deadline for submitting a nomination for consideration is Sunday, January 31st, 2021.

Have a question? Scroll down to read our Frequently Asked Questions, or email Sarah@clutchmov.com for more information!

FAQs

What is the purpose of the Best of the MOV?

Best of the MOV is all about uplifting our local, independently owned businesses, organizations, individuals, and places that you think are worthy of being called the best of the best. Ultimately, the top ranking nominees in each category will be featured in the “Best of the MOV” guidebook available for residents and visitors alike. While we could certainly list all of our favorites and call it a day, we wanted to engage you – our readers, and our community – to make this a truly community-created product.

Why only Wood and Washington Counties? Could you include (other county in the Mid-Ohio Valley) as well?

We hear you. We know that the Mid-Ohio Valley is much larger than Wood and Washington Counties, and we do our best to cover stories across the whole region. As a volunteer team, we did want to focus on the two counties that we see the most engagement from to make sure this is something we can do well. We hope to continue to grow this effort in the future.

Could you please add (new category) to the list?

Thanks for the recommendation! At this time, we have reached our max capacity for categories to ensure our team can fully manage this process. That said, we will definitely keep your recommendations in mind for next year!

What if an individual or business was nominated but does not fit the description of the category?

Our team will go through each nomination to make sure they are eligible before adding them to the ballot. Just because a person or business was nominated, does not automatically mean they are eligible. All eligible nominations will be added to the ballot.

How does voting work?

After the nomination ends on January 31st, all nominations will be vetted to ensure they are qualified and eligible. Voting will begin on Sunday, February 14th. All voting will be housed right here on Clutch MOV. One ballot can be submitted per email address. We hope this will help make the process as fair as possible. If someone tries to submit more than one ballot, only the first one will be counted. The polls will be open from February 14th to February 28th. After the 28th, voting will be closed and all votes will be tallied. All voters will be notified via email when the winners are announced!

Can a chain or franchise win Best Restaurant?

As our purpose is always to uplift local, businesses that are not locally or independently owned are not eligible. We realize this is not how every Reader’s Choice poll works, but we believe in supporting local whenever possible, and this is in line with the mission of Clutch MOV.

Do businesses who advertise have an advantage in the polls? Does a business have to buy an ad to be eligible to win?

No, and no. Our site always has advertising, open to all organizations – we added new advertising spots when we added new pages to our website to house polls. We are not targeting nominated businesses only with this opportunity, nor do we think advertising will impact voting. We are asking people to vote for their favorites – seeing an ad is not going to change someone’s favorite. And anyone, including those not nominated or eligible, can advertise on Clutch MOV. We simply know there will be high traffic on that part of our website and want to give businesses a chance to be seen by our audience. With over 90 categories of recommendations and only a limited number of ads available (about a dozen) we are excited to be able to celebrate the Best of the MOV in all kinds of ways, including through advertising on our website. The final guide – Best of the MOV in both digital and physical form – will also offer a variety of ad spaces to even further uplift the great work being done in our region.

What will the winners receive?

The winner in each category will receive a Best of the MOV sticker and certificate, published recognition online, and included in our coveted Best of the MOV Guide! The top three in each category will also be included in the Best of the MOV Guide.