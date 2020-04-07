The Athens City-County Health Department reports there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 29th. Athens County has a total of three confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one death was reported on March 30th. Physical distancing measures have been helpful to slow the spread of the virus in Athens County. We urge residents to continue to be diligent in keeping a distance of at least 6 feet, minimizing trips out, limiting the number of people who gather together, hosting virtual meetings, and staying connected with social media. It is making a difference!

While many people have been working hard to slow the spread of the virus, the health department receives phone calls and emails about businesses and individuals who are not appropriately following the Stay at Home order or other guidance from Governor DeWine’s office. The health department now has a complaint form that community members can fill out on our website, www.athenspublichealth.org. The form can be found under our COVID-19 link, ACCHD COVID-19 Info.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care. Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested.

USE. TRUSTED. SOURCES. The potential for misinformation and rumors during times of high-profile global events/public health threats is high. Verify information before trusting.

The Ohio Department of Health call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1- 833-427-5634). The Ohio Department of Health updates the state’s numbers every day at 2pm. For Athens specific questions regarding COVID-19, contact the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431. For the most recent information regarding COVID-19, visit the Athens City-County Health Department website www.athenspublichealth.org and Facebook page, twitter@acchd_oh, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov, and the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus page, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.