heARTS of the MOV to present virtual variety show series featuring local, national and international artists

The heARTS of the MOV, a virtual variety show featuring the works of local artists and a host of national and international artists who support them, will air the first of 13 episodes Friday, May 8, at 7 p.m., on Facebook.

The Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley, a joint initiative of the area’s arts organizations, is hosting the shows. WVU Parkersburg is the home of the collaborative, which is supported by a grant from the Ross Foundation.

The heARTS showcase is designed to highlight the talent in the Mid-Ohio Valley and some friends of the Mid-Ohio Valley that are scattered across the nation and around the world. Every week we will feature at least four entertainers from a variety of backgrounds, including singers, dancers, actors, novelists, bands, choirs, musicians, poets, painters, and potters to name a few.

“Art in all its form is powerful, healing and much needed right now,” said WVU Parkersburg President Chris Gilmer. “The collaborative and all our partners want to bring something good, something positive, something encouraging and something new during this time of uncertainty.”

Host organizations are Artsbridge, the Parkersburg Actors Guild, the Parkersburg Art Center, The Historic Smoot Theatre, ArtBeat Studios at the Wood County Society, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra – Parkersburg, Schrader Youth Ballet, the Parkersburg Children’s Museum and WVU Parkersburg.

Michael Enoch of Enoch Productions, a WVU Parkersburg alumnus, has volunteered his services to support the showcase and local artists. WVU Parkersburg students and staff are designing the event.

Join us on Facebook every Friday for an hour of diverse entertainment and a whole lot of fun. Mark your calendar for May 8 at 7 p.m. for the premiere of the heARTS Virtual Variety Hour.

The first episode will feature the award-winning Parkersburg High School A Capella Choir, a fun performance from the Classics of Soul, some art tips from the Parkersburg Art Center and a few other surprising and fun acts.

Visit the Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley Facebook page to learn more about the initiative and the heARTS Virtual Variety Hour.