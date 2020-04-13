Another positive case of COVID-19 in Wood County brings the county’s total to 20 individuals. Wirt and Roane counties have two cases each. Pleasant is still at one, and Calhoun and Ritchie counties still do not have reported confirmed cases.

On Saturday, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department enacted a more stringent order for businesses and individuals based on Governor Justice naming Wood county as a hot spot. The order further restricts gatherings to five or less people. Businesses must limit members of the public in their establishments to two persons per 1000 square feet of public space at any given time. All businesses are to allow employees to work from home whenever possible. It is recommended that individuals are to wear a mask or face covering when out in public. The complete order can be read at: www.movhd.com. PHYSICAL DISTANCING REMAINS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING YOU CAN DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.