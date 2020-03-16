As of 5:00 pm March 16th, all Washington County Public Library locations will close to the public. Keeping Washington County Public Library (WCPL) patrons and staff safe and healthy is the Library’s top priority.

Library locations will operate on their regular schedules on Monday, March 16th. Patrons are encouraged to use this opportunity to pick-up previously requested materials and check out new materials. Locations will close on Tuesday, March 17th and remain closed until further notice.

WCPL locations include the Barlow Branch Library, Belpre Branch Library, Beverly Branch Library, New Matamoras Branch Library, Local History & Genealogy Archives, Lafayette Branch Library, and the Marietta Branch Library.

The Bookmobile schedule has been suspended and all stops have been canceled until further notice.

All physical material due dates are extended to Thursday, April 30th. Patrons are advised to refrain from returning materials or bringing donations of used books and other materials until the library reopens to the public.

The New Matamoras Branch Library will still be open as a polling location for Tuesday, March 17th; however, the rest of the library will remain closed to the public.

The Washington County Public Library Board of Directors meeting will still take place at the Marietta Library at 615 5th Street on Thursday, March 19 at 12:30 pm in the Meeting Room. The Board Meeting is open to the public; however, the rest of the library will remain closed.

Digital resources, including digital downloads, streaming services, and electronic resources remain available 24/7 for patron’s use and can be found at www.wcplib.info.

These precautions are made in the interest of public safety and the prevention of community spread. The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly, and the Washington County Public Library will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with public health officials.

The Library is encouraged by the public’s outreach and support during these unprecedented and challenging times. For ongoing information about the Washington County Public Library and its policies and procedures, please visit www.wcplib.info.

The Washington County Public Library has seven locations and a bookmobile located across Washington County, Ohio. The mission of the Washington County Public Library is to encourage lifelong learning by providing access to information, literacy resources, and technology to the people of Washington County.