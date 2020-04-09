Two additional confirmed case of COVID-19 have been identified in Wood County. This brings Wood County total to seventeen. As reported in the past, Wirt and Pleasants counties each have one positive case and there have been two cases in Roane. Calhoun and Ritchie counties still do not have reported confirmed cases.

People should stay vigilant and adhere to the Stay at Home order and when out practice a six feet distancing between individuals. Remember to wash hands often with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds and use at least a 60 percent alcohol- based hand sanitizer when water is not readily available. It is important not to touch your mouth, eyes or nose to avoid letting the virus into your body.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.