The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reports three more positive cases of COVID-19 in Wood County. This increases the county’s total to 25 individuals. No changes in the other MOVHD counties. Wirt and Roane counties have two cases each. Pleasants is still at one, and Calhoun and Ritchie counties still do not have reported confirmed cases.

Up to 25% of people infected may never have symptoms, and in others, their symptoms may not show up until 48 hours after being infected, according to evidence by the Center for Disease Control. Researchers have said people in both groups may be “silent spreaders” of the virus. To reduce the continued spread of COVID-19, it is recommended that individuals wear a mask or face covering when out in public. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with warm soapy water or using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol will help eliminate self-contamination. You should practice physical distancing, and limit gatherings to five people or less.

Updated information is available at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.