With another positive COVID-19 reported, Wood county now has 30 cases. Wirt and Roane counties remain at two cases each. Pleasants is still at one, and Calhoun and Ritchie counties still do not have reported confirmed cases.

As a reminder, everyone that has been tested for COVID-19 should self-quarantine until results are received to avoid taking chances of spreading the virus. Individuals can be contagious up to two days before showing any symptoms.

Governor Justice’s order to test all residents and staff in Nursing Home for COVID-19 is to be done by the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) with assistance of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) and help from the MOVHD. We have not been informed at this time when and how the testing will be done and any help that we may be asked to provide. To the best of our ability, we will expeditiously respond to any request from the WVDHHR or WVNG. We will update this information as we get further detail.

Updated information is available at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.