Community Action awarded 35,000 Children’s Books

Hocking Athens Perry Community Action has received 35,000 books to distribute as learning gifts. The books cover a range of grades and age levels and are available to any organization in the community that is interested in partnering with us to distribute them to children. To date, HAPCAP has distributed over 10,000 books to families served by HAPCAP programs in addition to providing books to local organizations.

The books are donated by The Molina Foundation’s Families Learning Together program for 2020. This initiative is working to distribute 1.5 million books worth $13 million to nonprofits and community groups across the nation. The pro-literacy effort is designed to provide free educational resources to help children, parents, and caregivers create word-filled homes through pleasure reading and learning time together during the summer and back-to-school season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We know that the number of books in the home correlates significantly with higher reading scores for children,” says Kelly Hatas, HAPCAP’s Executive Director. “We’re currently coordinating deliveries to our Head Start families, and we are eager to share with other interested families and organizations.”



If your organization is interested in receiving books, please call Angel Schrader, HAPCAP’s Community Resource Navigator, at (740) 385-6813, or email angel.schrader@hapcap.org with “Book Request” in the subject line. Books will be available first come first serve.HAPCAP is planning to have all books distributed by the end of September.

The Molina Foundation is a Southern California-based nonprofit dedicated to the mission of reducing disparities in access to education and health. For more information on HAPCAP’s programs, contact Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Manager, at (740) 767-4500 or claire.gysegem@hapcap.org