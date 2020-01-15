Seventh annual BrAva Mom Prom slated for April 17 at Washington County Fairgrounds

The seventh annual BrAva Mom Prom, hosted by the Mid-Ohio Valley’s childhood cancer awareness and funding organization BrAva Fight, will take place Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Washington County Junior Fair Building in Marietta, Ohio. Tickets for the event go on sale online on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. EST.

“We’ve had a really busy year supporting local families affected by childhood cancer,” said BrAva Vice

President Erin Roberts. “Unfortunately, it seems like more and more diagnoses are coming to our attention, and, while we have been able to give back just less than $300,000 since BrAva’s inception, there’s so much more work to do. We’re happy to bring this annual event back to the valley for local women to support the cause.”

Tickets for the event, a charity fundraiser that seeks the support of women age 21 and over (moms and non-moms) to raise funds for childhood cancer, are $50 and will be available for purchase via www.bravamomprom.com.

There will be a two-ticket-per-transaction limit. Buyers will need the first and last name, phone number, email and age of EACH attendee. Admission tickets will be the ONLY ticket type for sale on Jan. 17. Guests may return to the ticket site Jan. 25 or later to purchase raffle tickets and luminaries.

The event includes a deejay, a coronation honoring mothers affected by childhood cancer, and food and drink from local vendors and raffles.

BrAva is a nonprofit organization. Its name is a combination of Bridget Crock and Ava Nichols, two local girls who faced the challenges of childhood cancer. In honor of Bridget and in memory of Ava, BrAva seeks to help other families faced with the disease by providing funding and support.

Please contact Traci Nichols at 740.984.0215 with financial donations or simply mail them to BrAva at P.O. Box 535, Marietta, OH 45750. Please contact Anna Huffman at 740.525.4612 or anna.huffman7@gmail.com or Roseann Nicholson at 740.538.3651 or rose.nicholson1986@gmail.com with raffle item donations. Information about BrAva can be found online at www.bravafight.com. To learn more about this event, visit www.bravamomprom.com.