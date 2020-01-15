The Marietta Kiwanis Club announces its 66th Annual Pancake days scheduled for February 7 & 8, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, 318 Front Street. “Pancake Days is our largest fundraiser,” says chairperson Melanie Singer. All the proceeds – over $22,000 last year- go back into our community. It supports our services such as landscaping projects at the Middle School and High School, maintenance of Lookout Park, Terrific Kids at Harmar Elementary & Phillips school, Picnic Shelter by the Marietta College Boathouse, Marietta Picnic Pavilion-Flanders Field donation, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, Washington County Relay for Life, The Right Path volunteers, Supplies for the Humane Society, Halloween in the Park, Storybook Park with the Washington County Public Library, Halloween and Easter treats for the Gospel Mission and sponsorship of local youth clubs.

“Another fun feature to the weekend is our auction,” says auction coordinator Linda Eddy. There’s a raffle and silent auction both days featuring items from local businesses and Kiwanians. We have everything from themed gift baskets to, jewelry and paintings. Baskets will feature The Ohio State University, West Virginia University, Marietta College, Vera Bradley, Family Movie Night, Girls Night Out, Steelers, Barbie, Restaurants, Cooking, Legos, Marietta, children’s books, local fine dining, Pizza, Adult Coloring, Golf,Pioneer Woman, Paw Patrol, Star Wars, Batman, Curious George, Amish Country Getaway, Kids Baking, Marietta Staycation, Local Dining, Golf, Wedding, Wine Baskets, Birthday Party, and Ice cream.

The Elite Raffle consist of: (1) 50” Vizio TV (2) Stihl Battery Packed Blower Set (3 ) Voyager Deluxe Angler Kayak and Paddle(4 ) 31.5 inch Rolling Fireplace with Infrared Electric Insert(5) HP Chromebook X 360 – 11 inch convertible laptop(6) Yeti cooler.

Kiwanis is a service club whose purpose is to promote human and spiritual values, good citizenship, fellowship and altruistic service through voluntary action. The Marietta Kiwanis Club is active in the community annually through various events like Pancake Days and holds projects like Terrific Kids in the elementary schools, maintenance of local parks, and placement of historical markers throughout Marietta. They sponsor the Marietta and Waterford High School Key Clubs, the Marietta Middle School Builders Club, and Terrific Kids at Phillips and Harmar School.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from any Kiwanis member, Vogue Swift Cleaners, or Peoples News for $5.00 in advance or for $8.00 at the door. Children under age five eat free with any ticket holder. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, two sausage patties, orange slices, and beverages. The event will be held from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call Melanie Singer at 740-525-5037.