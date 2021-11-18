Volunteers from the Arts Club, Veterans Corps and campus community gathered in the Poorhouse Cemetery on Veterans Day to honor Veterans buried on the grounds.

The Poorhouse Cemetery inters Veterans from World War I, World War II, Korean War and the American War for Independence. Some tombstones have Army, Navy or Marine Corps seals and emblems on them but don’t indicate in which wars the Veterans served.

“Honoring these Veterans is the least we can do. They gave us so much; it is only proper that we remember their sacrifices,” said Darren Shearlock, Veterans Advocate. “As a society, if we fail to honor those that have sacrificed for us, we may find ourselves without people willing to do so if we are in need in the future.”

American flags will become permanent fixtures on the 17 graves that were marked Thursday. More Veterans may be buried in the cemetery, but there are no indicators on their tombstones.

“Learning about the veterans buried at the Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery allows us to deepen our understanding and appreciation of those who fought for our freedom,” said Dr. Reidmiller, Art Club Advisor.

Veteran David Chandler was one of the volunteers at the event. Chandler served from 1990 to 2014 in the United States Army. “Veterans Day has a special importance to me as it is a time for me to remember those friends and Soldiers that I have had the privilege and honor to serve with,” Chandler said.

