This Memorial Day, tune into WPKM 96.3 FM The Beet, the college radio station of WVU Parkersburg, for special programming honoring the men and women who gave their life serving in the U.S. military.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg Veterans Corps students and advisors and President Dr. Chris Gilmer will host the program airing on Monday, May 31, at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. It will also be available at youtube.com/wvuparkersburg.

Students Jared Smith (left) and Chelsie Fost (right) prepare their Memorial Day radio scripts.

“Many times, the patriotic holidays – Veterans Day, Armed Forces Day, Independence Day and Memorial Day – are confused, but all have a different meaning,” said Darren Shearlock, WVU Parkersburg veterans advocate. “Independence Day celebrates the patriotic spirit of America; Veterans Day is for those who wore the uniform; Armed Forces Day is for those who still wore the uniform and Memorial Day is for the ones who didn’t get the chance to take the uniform off.”

“If we don’t remember the ones who served, we won’t have a country to remember the sacrifice of those who came before and no one to take up the oath to protect this nation.”

The special will include a reading of General John A. Logan’s Memorial Day Order, the Gettysburg Address, a poem and personal messages from the Veterans Corps.

The full list of hosts includes:

Dr. Chris Gilmer, WVU Parkersburg President

Jared Smith, U.S. Army Reserves Staff Sergeant Vet.

Kurt Klettner, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Vet.

Bob Boyter, U.S. Marine Corps Vet.

Darren Shearlock, U.S. Army Ret.

Chelsie Fost, U.S. Army Reserves Vet.

Brianna Gray, spouse of U.S. Army and Navy Vet.

WVU Parkersburg President Dr. Chris Gilmer gives the opening remarks for the Memorial Day special.

“The college’s Memorial Day program is to honor our fallen,” said Jared Smith, Veterans Corps president. “The cause is greater than I, and it is a privilege to celebrate those who gave their everything for me. It is only appropriate that the Veterans Corps remember this holiday and teach our children and communities its true meaning.”

For more information or to become a WVU Parkersburg Veterans Corps member, please contact Darren Shearlock at darren.shearlock@wvup.edu or 304-424-8000 ext. 337.

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.