WVU Parkersburg participates in Walk 4 Vets fundraiser

The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Veterans Corps and campus members recently participated in the Jan Dils Walk 4 Vets Freedom Fun Run 5K.

The virtual 5K allows participants to complete the 3.1-mile walk and run at their own pace and using a course of their choosing. The Veterans Corps chose the WVU Parkersburg Walking Trail, inviting campus and community members to accomplish the course together.

Kayleigh Casto (left) and Kristie Casto (right) begin the second mile of the 5K. Kayleigh is currently a PACF Civic Leader working with the WVU Parkersburg Veterans Resource Center.

Participants included Bob Boyter, Chris, Birkhimer, Curtis Casto, Kayleigh Casto, Kristie Casto, Kurt Klettner, Darren Shearlock, Megan Shearlock, Melody Shearlock, Billie Shutts and Kenna Reynolds Warren.

The Freedom Fun Run 5K is sponsored by Jan Dils Attorneys at Law with 100% of proceeds benefiting Operation Transportation, We Have Your Six and scholarships for WVU Parkersburg student veterans.

Left to right: Kurt Klettner, Kenna Reynolds Warren, Billie Shutts, Bob Boyter, Megan Shearlock, Melody Shearlock, Darren Shearlock, Kayleigh Casto, Chris Birkhimer, Kristie Casto and Curtis Casto.

“We are proud to have the support of the community and organizations like Jan Dils, and in return, show our support through participation,” said Darren Shearlock, WVU Parkersburg veterans advocate. “Last year, monies from the Freedom Fun Run provided nine student veterans with scholarships that they may have otherwise not received.”

Online registration for the Fun Run 5K will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 9. The cost to register is $20, and participants must complete their course by July 10.

Chris Birkhimer leads the 5K runners and walkers.

For more information on the Jan Dils Walk 4 Vets Freedom Fun Run 5K, contact Beverly Geiger at beverly@jandils.com or 304-428-8900 ext, 1335. To learn more about WVU Parkersburg’s veteran resources, contact Veterans Advocate Darren Shearlock at darren.shearlock@wvup.edu or 304-424-8337.

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.