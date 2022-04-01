Beginning this fall, Washington State Community College (WSCC) will be expanding evening course options. The college is launching the new Evening Edvantage program that aims to increase access to education for adults who want to earn an associate degree in Business Management or a certificate in Accounting or Automation Technician. The program is designed to accommodate individuals who need to work by day and learn by night.

Dean of Student Success Kathy Temple-Miller said the college was very intentional with the course and program selection for Evening Edvantage. WSCC focused on areas with significant demand that will provide students with in-demand skills. “This is more than just offering night classes,” assured Temple-Miller. “We were very deliberate in our selection. We created pathways that will train students for new careers as well as upskill incumbent workers. And we did it in a way that these students will be able to maintain their day jobs while they earn a certificate or degree that will help transition them into in-demand careers.” She explained that industry-recognized credentials are also embedded in each of these pathways which will help make students even more employable.

Temple-Miller said that because all three pathways result in either a certificate or a degree, they are eligible for financial aid. For convenient scheduling purposes, all Evening Edvantage classes will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. As an added benefit to evening learning, classes are only 8-weeks long, which will allow students to take two classes each session during the 16-week semester. Temple-Miller explained that the shorter sessions allow students to be enrolled as full-time students and able to stay on track to finish their degree or certificate on time.



Classes for the Accounting certificate will be taught in a blended format, which means students will meet face-to-face two days a week combined with required online learning. Complimenting the Accounting certificate, students will also earn the Microsoft Office Specialist: Word Associate industry credential.

Students who enroll in the Business Management associate degree track, will, like the certificate programs take blended courses for the first year. The second year, however, after having a full year of experience with online learning, will be completed online. The industry credentials embedded in this program include Microsoft Office Specialist: Word Associate and Excel Associate; and NCSA Certified Customer Service Professional.

With the Automation Technician program, Temple-Miller said those courses will be offered in a slightly different way from Accounting and Business Management. She said these courses will be taught completely in person with the exception of one online English class. Industry credentials embedded in this program are OSHA 10, Certified Production Technician (MSSC), SolidWorks, and FANUC Handling Tools.

Temple-Miller noted that students enrolled in both the Accounting and Automation Technician certificate programs can apply these courses toward an associate degree and complete a degree in two additional semesters. “Advancing from a certificate to an associate degree can result in significantly higher wage offerings.”

Fall classes begin August 15, however, registration for summer and fall semesters opens April 4. Because Evening Edvantage class sizes are limited, Temple-Miller encouraged interested candidates to contact Admissions immediately. She added that early enrollment will allow ample time to get financial aid in place.

To enroll at WSCC, candidates must submit an application, available online atwscc.edu/apply. There are no fees to apply and no commitment to enroll. Upon receipt of the application, the Admissions department will assist the student with registering for the Evening Edvantage courses. For questions or to request additional information, contact Admissions at 740.568.1900.

