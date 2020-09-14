The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department announced that Wood County lost another citizen to COVID-19 complications. Our staff extends our condolences to the family. This brings the total deaths in the MOVHD region to nine with six of those in Wood County.

MOVHD has been working to make sure our reported numbers are accurate. Numbers have been adjusted for individuals that were transferred out of the region. Many of our cases have recovered recently and have been released from isolation. As of September 14, numbers for our region stand as listed:

County Total Cases Active Hospitalized On Ventilator Total Probables Active Probables Recovered Deaths Calhoun 20 10 0 0 2 0 10 0 Pleasants 13 1 0 0 1 0 10 2 Ritchie 9 4 0 0 2 2 5 0 Roane 39 12 1 1 1 1 26 1 Wirt 8 1 0 0 0 0 7 0 Wood 321 32 3 0 25 3 283 6

A probable is treated like a positive and asked to isolate. A probable is someone that has not been tested but presents with symptoms and has been exposed to a confirmed case or has a positive antigen result.

MOVHD encourages individuals to be cautious when traveling and to remember that everyone should wear masks when inside a place of business unless health restricts the use of a face covering.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit our website at www.movhd.com or like us on Facebook (Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department MOVHD).