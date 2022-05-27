On May 19, a gathering of generous women produced great results for the community. As members of the Women’s Giving Circle came together to catch up with friends and boost their awareness of local issues, they invested in the initiatives of three local nonprofits.

A companion group of Marietta Community Foundation, the Women’s Giving Circle encompasses local women passionate about improving their community. By engaging in participatory philanthropy, group members can pool their financial support with other community-minded women to create a large impact.

Prior to this biannual gathering, members were invited to submit proposals for nonprofit organizations they felt embodied the Women’s Giving Circle mission. The group then heard from the leaders of three nonprofits — Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, Gospel Mission Food Pantry, and Kiwanis Club of Marietta Ohio. Each leader had the opportunity to explain their cause and answer any questions.

Each of the nonprofits received support from the group. Gospel Mission Food Pantry will receive $4,000 to purchase and distribute baby formula, Kiwanis Club of Marietta Ohio will receive $2,000 toward their service projects, and Boys and Girls Club of Washington County will receive $1,000 in operational support.

Since its creation in 2016, the group has donated more than $43,000 to local nonprofits benefitting women and children. Nearly 50 women are currently involved, including Rosanne Buell, a multi-year member.

“I’ve been a member of the Women’s Giving Circle going on three years,” Buell said. “It’s a wonderful group of women from all walks of life coming together for a great cause. I’m proud to be a member of this organization.”

The Women’s Giving Circle will host its next event this fall. If you are a female philanthropist who wants to make a difference and empower local women and children, contact Heather Allender for information on joining the Women’s Giving Circle at heather@mcfohio.org or 740-373-3286.