Williamstown Bank’s Newest Branch Gives Back Through The Giving Cup

When thinking about your favorite place to spend time, your local bank might not be the first place that comes to mind – that is, unless your bank is the new Williamstown Bank branch in Lubeck, WV. The new branch opened to the public in late January of this year with a community-focused concept, featuring a donation-based coffee shop, casual seating, and an inviting atmosphere.

“Any financial institution can build a building and fill it with staff,” said Melanie Rowh, Business Development Specialist. “Williamstown Bank wanted the opportunity to bring the community into the bank and be a part of the community as a whole.”

Inside the new Williamstown Bank Lubeck Branch

The most notable feature is The Giving Cup, where customers and non-customers alike can make a donation to one of the selected local charities and in return receive a coffee beverage or pastry of their choice. The greater the donation, the more treats they receive in appreciation. The bank uses a tiered system to share their gratitude.

Our vision with the Giving Cup was to create a unique way to give back to the community.

“Those donating between $3.00 and $9.00 will receive one pastry or beverage of your choice,” explained Megan Hardway, Marketing and Business Development Specialist. “Donors at the $10.00 or higher level will receive a card that loads points that track how many beverages you can receive to come in and use at a later time.” Those who donate between $50.00 and $99.00 receive 25 points to use for beverages and/or pastries and also receive a commemorative Giving Cup ceramic mug. Donations of $100.00 or more receive 45 points and a travel Giving Cup mug.

Fresh donuts from McHappys and tasty coffee beverages from One Line Coffee

This quarter, local beneficiaries include the Lubeck Area Volunteer Fire Department, Lubeck Elementary School, and The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. Already, The Giving Cup has surpassed $1,000 in donations, said Hardway.

The Giving Cup offers a variety of hot, iced, and frozen drinks – even smoothies! Two of their signature drinks have become community favorites. “You can get what we call A Million Bucks, which is a frozen latte with chocolate and peanut butter, or The Benjamin, a latte with white chocolate and caramel drizzle, which comes hot, iced or frozen,” she said.

The Benjamin and A Million Bucks signature drinks

Williamstown Bank partnered with One Line Coffee roasters based in Columbus, OH and McHappy’s to offer high-quality coffee and fresh donuts daily.

We are excited to be a part of the Lubeck community.

“Our vision with the Giving Cup was to create a unique way to give back to the community while inviting people in to see the difference a community bank brings,” said Sharon Anderson, President and CEO. “We are excited to be a part of the Lubeck community and hope to eventually expand the coffee shop concept to include even more beneficiaries. We are passionate about what we do and want people to see how community meets convenience at Williamstown Bank.”

Megan Hardway enjoys a coffee drink while serving customers

In addition to the coffee shop, the new branch features a non-traditional layout, free Wi-Fi access, and the latest in banking technology. Two conference rooms are available by request during business hours for meetings or small get togethers, while the coffee shop offers tables and couches for community members to enjoy a place read a book, work, or simply enjoy a smoothie with a friend. During warmer months, outdoor seating is available as well.

One thing you won’t see at the Lubeck branch is the traditional teller line. Instead, there is an Interactive Teller Machine (or ITM), live video-teller interaction, and universal bankers available to meet with customers one on one. Williamstown Bank is proud of how they have evolved over the past 100 years, since they first opened in 1919.

Two conference rooms can be reserved by community members during business hours

According to Rowh, the community has embraced the new technology. “Customers greatly benefit from features allowing them to conduct banking when it’s convenient for them, not just during typical banking hours,” she said. Expanded hours using the live video tellers and more service options are just two of the benefits of the ITMs. “We enjoy being able to carry on conversations with the customers at our inside ITMs while the video teller is completing the transaction, and we feel this adds a much more personal touch to the transaction.”

We encourage you to shop local, eat local, and bank local, because our local businesses need your support, and we are stronger together.

Especially during a time when social distancing is encouraged, these technologies allow customers to continue banking while maintaining a safe distance from bank personnel. The bank is encouraging customers to utilize online/mobile banking as well as their ITMs when possible.

Kristen Chichester assists a customer

“We are committed to the safety of our customers and employees,” the Bank said in a statement posted on their website outlining the safety measures they are taking to maintain safe conditions. “As a community bank, we stand ready to help those affected by financial hardship as a result of the current environment and we encourage you to shop local, eat local, and bank local, because our local businesses need your support, and we are stronger together.”

Located at 1605 Harris Highway in Parkersburg, the Lubeck Branch lobby and The Giving Cup are open Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. Video Teller services are available in their drive-thru location Monday through Friday, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. On Saturdays our Lubeck lobby is closed, but Drive-Thru Video Teller services are available between 8:00 am-12:00 pm. ATM services are available 24/7.