Where Two Rivers Meet
Valleys and hills that flow on repeat
Streets in brick, pounding that unique beat.
Fields of Golden Rod in early spring
Blue jays awakening to sing.
Crossing the forting down on Duck Creek
Casting and reeling for the bite that you seek.
Wading and exploring each springs new life
Total content; never a moment of strife.
My home, my refuge, my peace of mind
My place of comfort like no other kind.
Where two rivers meet, that’s where I’ll be,
No other land is more special to me.
Meeting at the fountain under the light
To watch the best show of fireworks bright.
Sternwheelers lined up in all of their glory
Each with their own riverboat story.
All of the shops perched on Front street
Treasures, trinkets, and a delicious treat.
All of them guide you the right way
To that historical place that you might stay.
My home, my refuge, my peace of mind
My place of comfort like no other kind.
Where two rivers meet, that’s where I’ll be,
No other land is more special to me.
The mighty Muskingum & beautiful Ohio flow
Cradling the home that I have come to love so.
Their waters flow through, right to my soul
Just a tiny spot with an immeasurable role.
I’ll cherish this land til the day that I die
Remembering the faces of the friends I called mine.
Never a more comforting or beautiful place
To live and breathe and finish life’s race.
My home, my refuge, my peace of mind
My place of comfort like no other kind.
Where two rivers meet, that’s where I’ll be,
No other land is more special to me.