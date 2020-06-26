Where Two Rivers Meet

Valleys and hills that flow on repeat

Streets in brick, pounding that unique beat.

Fields of Golden Rod in early spring

Blue jays awakening to sing.

Crossing the forting down on Duck Creek

Casting and reeling for the bite that you seek.

Wading and exploring each springs new life

Total content; never a moment of strife.

My home, my refuge, my peace of mind

My place of comfort like no other kind.

Where two rivers meet, that’s where I’ll be,

No other land is more special to me.

Meeting at the fountain under the light

To watch the best show of fireworks bright.

Sternwheelers lined up in all of their glory

Each with their own riverboat story.

All of the shops perched on Front street

Treasures, trinkets, and a delicious treat.

All of them guide you the right way

To that historical place that you might stay.

My home, my refuge, my peace of mind

My place of comfort like no other kind.

Where two rivers meet, that’s where I’ll be,

No other land is more special to me.

The mighty Muskingum & beautiful Ohio flow

Cradling the home that I have come to love so.

Their waters flow through, right to my soul

Just a tiny spot with an immeasurable role.

I’ll cherish this land til the day that I die

Remembering the faces of the friends I called mine.

Never a more comforting or beautiful place

To live and breathe and finish life’s race.

My home, my refuge, my peace of mind

My place of comfort like no other kind.

Where two rivers meet, that’s where I’ll be,

No other land is more special to me.