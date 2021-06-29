4th of July, 2021 Fireworks in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Want to know where you can watch Fireworks this Independence Day? Local celebrations start as early as this Tuesday, June 29th. We compiled a short list of festivities featuring fireworks across the Mid-Ohio Valley:

OHIO

Athens, OH: Fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 3rd at 10 p.m. at the end of East State Street as part of Athens’ Fabulous Fourth Celebration.

Barnesville, OH: The fireworks display will be launched from the Barnesville Airport at dusk on Saturday, July 3rd. The best place to watch them from is the Barnesville Memorial Park. Spectators are prohibited from watching the display at the airport or airport access road. Parking along Fairview Road is prohibited. Donations are being accepted for the annual fireworks display, at the Park entrance. The fireworks rain date is Saturday, July 10th at dusk.

Beverly/Waterford, OH: On Sunday, July 4th, you can watch fireworks from the Beverly-Waterford Community Pool during the Fireworks Party, which will begin just after dark. The Fireworks and Pool Party takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and is $5.00 per person. Kids activities are provided!

Gallipolis, OH: Gallipolis is hosting the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival on Friday, July 2nd and Saturday, July 3rd. This Fourth of July adjacent festival has everything one could ask of a small town summer celebration: a community talent show, free inflatables, and, most importantly, fireworks. Catch the Fireworks display at 10:00 p.m.!

McConnelsville, OH: The McConnelsville Independence Day Festival on Saturday, July 3rd includes food vendors on the square beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a parade starting at 5:00 p.m. in Malta. Phil Dirt and the Dozers will be bringing the entertainment to the square at 8:00 p.m. and rounding out with the fireworks display at 10:00 p.m. There will be games on the square for kiddos and prizes for the best decorated bike!

Marietta, OH: The fireworks show at the Washington County Fairgrounds have been cancelled for 2021 due to the inflated costs of fireworks this year. However, the Independence Day Parade will still take place at noon on Fourth and Butler Streets, ending with a ceremony at the Armory at 12:30 p.m. and a picnic at 800 Wooster Street. The Fairgrounds are also hosting a tractor pull at 4:00 p.m. on July 4th.

Nelsonville, OH: The Thunder in the Valley Fireworks Spectacular is Sunday, July 4th at the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad Park. Fireworks begin at sundown, around 10:00 p.m. Parking is available at Hocking College, and plenty of seating is available on the fields and lots. No parking will be permitted on Hocking Parkway or State Route 691. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the Hocking College Campus. The show can be viewed from most areas of Nelsonville as it lights up the hills of Southeast Ohio. VIP tickets are available for $10.00.

Racine, OH: The annual Racine celebration of American Independence Day is on Sunday, July 4th. Festivities kick off with the Racine Volunteer Fire Department selling BBQ chicken dinners and homemade ice cream at 11:00 a.m. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. starting at Southern High School. The day wraps up with the Racine Fire Department fireworks display at 10:00 p.m.

Senecaville, OH: The Village of Senecaville is hosting a Senecaville Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 3rd beginning at 11:00 am. on Mill Street. The fireworks display will take place over Seneca Lake at dusk and will be easy to view from a boat or from the shores!

WEST VIRGINIA

Parkersburg, WV: The City of Parkersburg will have a fireworks display on Fort Boreman Hill after sunset. There will also be a carnival at City Park earlier in the day. More information to come.

Ripley, WV: Independence Day festivities begin on Tuesday, June 29th, with musicians performing nightly on the courthouse lawn. A carnival will take place in the city parking lot near the courthouse from June 29th to Saturday, July 3rd. The parade will take place on July 3rd beginning at noon. Fireworks will take place at 10:00 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. There will also be a performance from the band U-Turn.

Spencer, WV: To celebrate the Fourth of July, Spencer will put on a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th, on the hill behind Walmart and the city pool will offer free admission.

Did we miss something? Let us know so we can update our list!