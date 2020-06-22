4th of July, 2020 Fireworks in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Want to know where you can watch Fireworks this Independence Day? Local celebrations start as early as this Saturday, June 27th. We compiled a shortlist of festivities featuring fireworks across the Mid-Ohio Valley, many of which are taking extra precautions to encourage social distancing and promote public health.

Athens, OH: Fireworks will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 10:00 pm. Fireworks will be launched from the east end of E. State Street near the Pepsi building.

Barnesville, OH: Fireworks will be set off on Saturday, July 4th at an undisclosed location, but will be able to be seen throughout the community.

Beverly/Waterford, OH: The American Legion / Beverly Eagles will be launching fireworks on Saturday, July 4th starting at 9:15 pm near the Fort Frye varsity football field. Parking is available behind Fort Frye High School. Viewers are encouraged to watch from their vehicle or lawn chairs, social distancing is encouraged.

Byesville, OH: The Byesville Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 1st Annual Byesville Fireman’s Festival at the Byesville Village Park on Saturday, June 27th. Social distancing requirements will be posted throughout the venue and sanitation stations will be placed on the grounds. Festivities include a 5k Run/Walk, a car show, a parade at noon, live music, touch-a-truck, refreshments and more, concluding with fireworks at 10:00 pm.

Caldwell, OH: Fireworks will be set off on Saturday, July 4th after dusk.

Coolville, OH: The Port Campground & Docks will be setting off fireworks on Friday, July 3rd starting at 10:00 pm, weather permitting.

McConnelsville, OH: Fireworks will be set off on Saturday, July 4th near the main square, starting at 10:00 pm.

Moundsville, WV: Fireworks will be set off on Saturday, July 4th at dusk. The Marshall County Fairgrounds will be open for viewers to park and watch.

Nelsonville, OH: The 25th Annual “Thunder in the Valley” Fireworks Spectacular will take place Saturday, July 4th on the Hocking College Campus. Fireworks begin at 10:00 pm, presented by the Nelsonville Division of Fire. Organizers are consulting with public health professionals and will be encouraging social distancing.

Parkersburg, WV: While the American Legion Post 15 will not be holding their annual festival this year, fireworks will be shot off from Fort Boreman on Saturday, July 4th after dusk, thanks to sponsorship from local auto dealerships who came together to help cover the costs. The fireworks display will be more visible from the hilltop so that residents can practice social distancing and see them from farther away.

Ripley, WV:“America’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” in Ripley, WV will span two days, featuring a parade, drive-in concerts, and fireworks. On Friday, July 3rd, two drive-in concerts will be held in the Plaza Parking Lot along Academy Drive. US Kids will perform at 4:30 pm and Rick K and the Allnighters will take the stage at 6:30 pm. On Saturday, July 4th, the Grand Parade will begin at noon following its usual path. The sidewalks will be marked with x’s to encourage social distancing. That evening, three drive-in concerts will take place beginning at 4:00 pm with Rimshot, followed by Ultrasound at 6:00 pm and Adam Tucker’s Vegas McGraw Tribute at 8:00 pm. Festivities conclude with a fireworks show at 10:00 pm.

Sistersville, WV: Fireworks will be set off on Sunday, July 5th.

The Washington County Independence Day Celebration in Marietta, OH has been canceled for 2020. Fireworks will instead be set off during the Washington County Fair in September. Fireworks in Newport, OH have also been canceled for this 4th of July. Festivities at Seneca Lake Park and in Woodsfield, OH are being rescheduled for later this summer.

