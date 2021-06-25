Independence From Food Insecurity Campaign

From July 1st through July 7th, GoPacks invites the community to celebrate Independence Day by donating to the Independence From Food Insecurity Campaign. West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union will double the impact of all donors by matching donations, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000.

Those wishing to combat food insecurity can make donations online at www.GoPack4kids.org. Donations made from July 1st through July 7th will be matched by West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union. Checks can be mailed to GoPacks, 501 Fourth Street, Marietta, OH. Those postmarked within the campaign timeframe will also be matched.

“We are very excited to be launching our first matching campaign and the timing is perfect. When we think of the Fourth of July, we think of freedom. Our country is all about freedoms. However, not everyone in our country is free from food insecurity. Many do not know where their next meal will come from. We are ecstatic that West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union is partnering with us to ensure others have access to healthy food,” said Heather Warner, Founder and Director of GoPacks.

Since 2015 GoPacks has been fighting food insecurity. Working with students and families within Marietta City School District, GoPacks takes a two-step approach to fight food insecurity. Their relationship-based programs provide nutritious food to local students while also providing resource building opportunities through classes, workshops and events.

West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union operates as a federal credit union, serving those that live, work, worship or attend school in the counties of Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt or Jackson in West Virginia or the county of Washington in Ohio. For more information on WVCCU, visit wvccu.org or call 304-485-4523 or 1-800-642-1902