The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19. Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 7,723 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for

COVID-19 is 4.8%.

Jennifer Offenberger,Associate VP, Service Excellence at Memorial Health System said, “If you have concerns about your health, please do not ignore them or delay getting care. Our health system and physician clinics are here to care for you safely.”

Washington County has 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths, and is currently monitoring 17 cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County is at Alert Level 1 Emergency (Yellow). For information please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.