The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 316 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 46 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System Washington County is at Alert Level 2 (Orange).

“This dramatic jump in the number of COVID-19 cases, mainly in Marietta, is a major warning sign. We are one step away from Washington County going to Alert Level 3 Red,” notes Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon. “Now is the time for Washington County residents to show what we’re made of. We can choose to ignore the warning signs, or we can take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. What we do in the week ahead will determine if our children will be able to attend school in-person or go trick-or-treating later this month. What we do now will determine if our local economy keeps recovering or it falters due to COVID-19 spreading among staff or customers. It’s up to each of us!”

Roger Coffman, Administrator at Washington County Health Department, said, “COVID-19 can, as families, help us give more attention to our work-life balance, and we can respond better to protect our personal health. Hang in there in this time where a lot of us work from home.”

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 11,228 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 4.2%.

For information, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.