Glenwood Community, a United Church Homes senior living community, presented the Ben M. Herbster Award on May 20, 2021 to honor Ginnie and the late Paul Powell for their support to Glenwood and the United Church Homes mission.

Paul Powell was a member of the group of individuals which organized, founded and named Glenwood Community in 1999, and he and Ginnie were among the original residents. Throughout the years they each served as presidents of the residents’ association, invested in longstanding gifts such as planting trees, strongly supported the endowment fund as well as annual and community projects.

The Powells were presented this prestigious award because they have exemplified the philosophy, leadership and philanthropic spirit of the late Rev. Dr. Ben M. Herbster. Herbster was a legacy leader of the United Church of Christ and served as Chair of the United Church Homes Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to present this award to two individuals who understand the importance of living life in community,” said Reverend Kenneth Daniel, president and chief executive officer of United Church Homes.

Linda Dailey, senior executive director of Glenwood Community added, “the Powells’ advocacy for Glenwood Community has had a significant impact on the lives of those who live here now and who will live here in the future. We are pleased to present them with this award, our highest honor.”