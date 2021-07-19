The WVU Parkersburg Foundation, The West Virginia Symphony League of Parkersburg, and The River Cities Symphony hosts Grisha Krivchenia Concerts at Oakland Estate and Larchmont

The WVU Parkersburg Foundation in conjunction with The West Virginia Symphony League of Parkersburg, and The River Cities Symphony Orchestra will host acclaimed pianist Grisha Krivchenia at Larchmont in Marietta, Ohio at 6 p.m. on July 22 and at Oakland Estate on July 25 at 3 p.m. in Parkersburg, W.Va.

Lauded as “the coolest classical musician around” (Santa Fe Reporter) and “presiding over outstanding technique” (Bergisches Zeitung), Grisha Krivchenia is a versatile artist whose performances and original compositions enthrall audiences throughout the Northern Hemisphere.He enjoys a busy performance schedule, and his compositions are realized by professional ensembles worldwide. Recent premieres have taken place in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Bucharest.

“We are honored to have Grisha Krivchenia return to the Mid-Ohio Valley to play at the Oakland Estate to benefit the WVU Parkersburg Foundation and The West Virginia Symphony League of Parkersburg. He is an exciting performer,” said Becky Deem-McGinnis, WVU Parkersburg Foundation Board president.

Grisha completed his studies atOberlin Conservatory, where he studied piano with Sedmara Rutstein and composition withJeffrey Mumford. In 2007, Grisha founded the music program atSpring Street International Schoolin Friday Harbor. His solo piano and chamber music is published byAbundant Silence PublishingandCCC Music Company.

“It is always very special when somebody, born and raised in the area, returns to share their extraordinary talent. Grisha, as well as being as highly talented pianist of the classics, is also a talented composer,” said David Dernberger, owner of Larchmont.

Grisha takes a special interest in using art to amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard. He writes music in collaboration with hospice patients, veterans, and recovering addicts and recently completed a song cycle based on interviews with Syrian refugees living in Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey.

The concerts will benefit three local organizations: The WVU Parkersburg Foundation, River Cities Symphony Orchestra, and The West Virginia Symphony League of Parkersburg. For tickets, contact Olivia Reeder at 304-424-800 ext. 471.

