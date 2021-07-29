The Nelsonville Music Festival and Duck Creek Log Jam present the Hocking Hills Music Festival (HHMF) on October 8-9, 2021 in Rockbridge, Ohio. The festival will feature Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Del McCoury Band, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Rebirth Brass Band, Cedric Burnside, The Brothers Comatose, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Dead Horses, Rainbow Girls, Sunny War, Yarn, The Wonderfool, Parker Louis, Hocking River String Band, Dawna, and more! Tickets and more information are available at hockinghillsmusicfestival.com.

HHMF is a collaboration between Nelsonville Music Festival and Duck Creek Log Jam. Their mutual belief is that they can be stronger working together; this concept felt extra-important after a difficult year, when they started dreaming up HHMF in December of 2020. NMF and DCLJ have brought their collective experiences to create the new Hocking Hills Music Festival. Because they, as festival producers and music lovers, are attracted to smaller, more intimate festivals, that concept has influenced HHMF. In fact, this is a limited capacity event with only 1,500 weekend passes available for purchase.

At their respective festivals, NMF and DCLJ have prided themselves on presenting great artists that may not yet be common household names and they may have had a hand in introducing you to some of your favorite artists, such as Caamp (DCLJ – ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, & ’19), Billy Strings (DCLJ – ’17), Avett Brothers (NMF – ’08, ’14), Sharon Jones & Dap-Kings (NMF – ’10), Brandi Carlile (NMF – ’15), Shovels & Rope (NMF – ’12, ’14), Tyler Childers (DCLJ – ’16, NMF – ’17, ’19) and many more. HHMF will span multiple genres, but will lean more towards what is typically found at Duck Creek Log Jam and NMF’s Boxcar Stage and No-Fi Cabin.

In addition to great music, HHMF will feature a beer tent, food vendors, and artisan vendors. Plus the festival will be held on nearly 75 acres of beautiful hilltop property in Ohio’s Hocking Hills, making a variety of camping options available. To learn more about the festival details and camping, visit hockinghillsmusicfestival.com.

The Hocking Hills Music Festival will take place in Rockbridge, Ohio on October 8-9, 2021. This is a limited capacity event, so tickets will be capped at 1,500 and will continue to sell fast. For tickets and information, call (740) 753-1924 or visit our website at hockinghillsmusicfestival.com.