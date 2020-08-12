The Castle Virtual Third Thursday Talk to Feature Anthony Gibbs, Teaching Artist and Storyteller

On Thursday, August 20, from 7 pm to 8 pm the Castle will present Fighting for Freedom: The Story of the United States Colored Troops in the Civil War. Acclaimed teaching artist and storyteller Anthony Gibbs’ presentation is centered on the contributions of African Americans to preserve the Union. This virtual offering is free to the public.

“Almost 200,000 Black soldiers fought for the Union during the Civil War,” explains Anthony Gibbs. He added, “The story of the United States Colored Troops is a unique chapter in the American conflict. These men were freedom fighters who fought for emancipation and for full citizenship rights.”

“We invite the public to join us virtually through Zoom for this remarkable presentation by Mr. Gibbs as he brings to life the incredible stories and contributions of the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War through dramatic first-person interpretation,” said Yoho. Gibbs will discuss events significant to these men that led up to the Civil War, and what made them different from the other thousands who fought and died in the War Between the States. This virtual offering is free. Donations are encouraged.

Zoom registration is required to sign-up for the event. To register go to mariettacastle.org/events/ and click on Virtual Third Thursday Talk: Fighting For Freedom and scroll down to the Register link.