The Castle will present this year’s Virtual History Camp “Reconstructing America 1880 – 1900” on July 5-9. Virtual History Camp is geared toward students entering grades 3 – 6, but open to students age 18 and younger. Classes and activities for camp will have interactive elements and some will be hands-on. The Castle will have especially engaging presenters from around the country this year to provide captivating content exciting campers to learn more about local history. Campers registered by June 25 will receive a free supply kit for camp!

According to Kyle Yoho, Education Director at TheCastle, “Each day will feature multiple classes and activities covering various topics related to the era of 1880 – 1900 including Marietta’s 1888 centennial celebrations, the Spanish American War,and lessons from Senator Theodore Davis, owner of TheCastle1888 – 1917.” Yoho added, “Campers can choose to register for individual activities or the entire week.”

The first day of camp, July 5, topics will focus on Civics related exercises commemorating TheCastleowner Theodore Davis who served in the 68th general assembly of the Ohio Senate for the 14th district and was President Pro Tem for that body.Camp presenters include Andrew Mizsak of Government Affairs Consulting Firm Mizsak, Feinberg, Phillips, Bruckman, and Wade; Nancy Hollister, Ohio’s first female governor; former state legislator Dr. John H. Patterson, Jr.; and Director Kimberly Murnieks, State of Ohio Office of Budget Management.

Day two of Virtual History Camp will explore topics relating to the cultural shifts that took place from 1800 to 1900. Presenters include artist Michelle Waters; Victoria Smalls, National Park Ranger-Reconstruction Era National Historical Park; Dawn Hewitt, Editor of Bird Watcher’s Digest; and Kyle Yoho, Education Director of TheCastlealong with Andrew Rowand, Museum Assistant at the Eric Sloan Museum.

The third day will delve into the activities behind Marietta’s historic centennial celebrations and establishment of the Northwest Territory with presenters includingCastleVolunteers Jerrie Berentz and Terri Marlow; Wesley Clarke, Collections Manager and Archaeologist at TheCastle; Leslie Wagner, Historian of the Dawes Arboretum; and Kyle Yoho.

Thursday, July 8 will be an ongoing exploration of the many facets of the 1888 centennial commemorations of Marietta and the Northwest Territory. Presenters include Roving Rogue Productions; Cristie Thomas, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street joining Kyle Yoho; Dr. Linda Lockhart of Marietta College; and Dagmar Kupsche of the Cook’s Shop.

The last day of Virtual History Camp will explore America’s involvement in world changing events that occurred at the end of the century highlighting the Spanish American War and a new progressive musical movement that swept the country. Presenters include Terri Marlow; Professor Lori Smith of Marietta College; Sergeant First Class Joshua Mann, Historian of the Ohio Army National Guard; and Andrew Greene, Founder and Director of Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra.

Classes and activities for camp will have interactive elements and some will be hands-on.Each activity will take place using Zoom.Camperscan choose to register for individual sessions which peak their interest or register for the full week of camp at a discounted rate. Individual sessions are priced at $5/activity or $75 for all 20 activities throughout the week.Learn more at https://mariettacastle.org/virtual-history-camp/

The Castle is a Victorian house museum that offers tours of the 1855 Gothic Revival style home, fully-furnished with Victorian decor. TheCastleis a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve TheCastleand grounds to maintain their architectural and historical integrity and operate TheCastleas to contribute to the educational, artistic, and cultural well-being of the community.