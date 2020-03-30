The Athens City-County Health Department confirms today the first COVID-19 death of an Athens County resident. The health department extends sincere sympathy to the family during this difficult time. In respect for the family, the person’s identity will not be released to the public. The Athens City-County Health Department has completed contact investigations and will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity in the area.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care. Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested.

USE. TRUSTED. SOURCES. The potential for misinformation and rumors during times of high-profile global events/public health threats is high. Verify information before trusting.

The Ohio Department of Health call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1- 833-427-5634). The Ohio Department of Health updates the state’s numbers every day at 2:00 pm. For Athensspecific questions regarding COVID-19, contact the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431. For the most recent information regarding COVID-19, visit the Athens City-County Health Department website www.athenspublichealth.org and Facebook page, twitter@acchd_oh, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov, and the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus page, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.