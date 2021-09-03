Teri Ann’s proudly announces an installation of a new art mural to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The mural will be installed on the Marietta Community Foundation building on Front Street—just steps away from Teri Ann’s. It features a colorful illustration of six female figures styled to represent each of the six decades that Teri Ann’s has proudly served. The new mural is in keeping with the commitment to growing arts based exhibits in downtown Marietta and compliments the other art projects throughout downtown.

Teri Ann’s 60th Anniversary Commemorative Mural will be installed on Friday, September 3rd by Elite Signs of Vienna, WV. The mural was designed by Nikki Butler Design of Williamstown, WV.

“The inspiration for the design was the clothing being sold at Teri Ann’s during each decade of their sixty year history,” said artist Nikki Butler. “Each of the ladies in the mural could have been walking down our historic sidewalks and shopping in local boutiques. The mural represents the evolution of fashion in Marietta over the past 60 years similar to the evolution of our town.”

Teri Ann’s has always been at the forefront of fashion for the ladies of Marietta and the Mid-Ohio Valley. “The urban background of the mural represents how Teri Ann’s brings big-city style to our small town,” said Butler. “Teri Ann makes frequent visits to the apparel marts in Chicago and New York to see what’s new and trending in the fashion industry. The quality of her clothing, jewelry, shoes and purses is unique in the Mid-Ohio Valley and is valued by her loyal customers.”

“We are very fortunate to have been here for 60 years,” says owner Teri Ann Zide Pfeffer. “The community has been so supportive of our store and we are really excited to showcase this event with the mural installation. We hope to be here for 60 more years serving and outfitting the ladies of the area.”

The installation of the mural coincides with the monthly First Friday Celebration and Teri Ann’s will be open until 9:00 pm.

Located on historic Front Street in downtown Marietta, Teri Ann’s has been outfitting the ladies of the Mid Ohio Valley for over 60 years. Amazing and knowledgeable staff, awesome and loyal customers combine to make Teri Ann’s the fashion destination imagined by George and Virginia Zide back in 1961. Visit www.terianns.com for more information.