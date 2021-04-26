Adapting to digital trends like podcasting and original content creation, West Virginia University at Parkersburg introduces a new program – Digital Media Production.

The program will offer an in-depth glimpse into the digital production industry. Students will be trained on industry-standard equipment, including drone cinematography, broadcast switchers for multi-camera video shoots, consoles for live and studio audio production, DMX-controlled stage lighting and more.

WVU Parkersburg also built a new Digital Media Production Studio to house a live tracking room, two isolation booths (one for percussion) and a mixing booth. Area musicians will be invited to record and provide real-world experience for students to mix music tracks.

Skills gained in the program will prepare students for careers as directors, sounds engineers, videographers, podcasters, producers, documentarians and sports and entertainment journalists. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field is projected to grow 18% from now until 2029 and have an average pay of $60,000 per year.

“We’re going to teach with industry-standard equipment, offer more hands-on laboratory time than ever before and see students start internships with large content creator companies as well as partner with local businesses for marketing and public relations initiatives,” said Jeremy Harrison, Digital Media Production instructor. “The classes will also prepare students to sit for Adobe and Avid Pro Tools certifications to help boost resumes and show understanding of digital media skills.”

Students in the Digital Communication, Communication and Media Studies and Strategic Communication majors will also be able to take classes from the new program. In areas of journalism, marketing, communications and public relations, employees will likely be expected to have skills in video and audio production.

Digital Media Production will offer a certificate and two-year associate degree. Upon graduation, students may enter WVU Parkersburg’s Bachelor’s of Applied Science in Communication and Media Studies program or transfer credits to another college or university for further field study.

Enrollment for the Fall 2021 semester begins Monday, April 12.

For more information or to register for Digital Media Production, contact Jeremy Harrison at jeremy.harrison@wvup.edu or 304-424-8000 ext. 257.

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.