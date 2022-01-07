Stuart’s Opera House is excited to host A Celebration of Gospel Music featuring Dr. jw Smith and Sharell Arocho-Wise on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7pm – 9pm. Join us at this free event that aims to unite the community through good soulful music! Please note: Stuart’s Opera House’s COVID-19 policy asks that all patrons show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the show. All patrons must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Get tickets and information at stuartsoperahouse.org.

Sharell Arocho-Wise is a local performer who moved here from Savannah, Ga 15 years ago. She has many talents but her love for singing is one of her most treasured gifts. Her vocals have moved many audiences throughout southeastern Ohio along with other parts of the country. Her vocals are soulful, smooth, powerful, and emotional leaving audiences captivated whenever she performs. Her love for music and for her craft shows in every performance she gives. For Arocho-Wise, “Gospel music is all about music that is sung from the soul. It’s a musical expression of the emotions, feelings, and even struggles that we have deep within, and a celebration of the goodness of God.” She’s been featured on the social media accounts of famous musicians Kelly Clarkson and Seal and has over five million views on her videos. Arocho-Wise is a long time performer with the annual A Night with the Legends performance and a current member of the Stuart’s Opera House Board of Directors.

Dr. Smith has been singing the praises of God since the age of ten. He has been a professional gospel singer since the age of thirteen. According to Dr. Smith, “Gospel music is the real soul music and I knew it when I was first introduced to it at the age of nine. I believe that the real intention of gospel music is to leave the heart and reach the soul.” Dr. Smith has been featured on Inspirations Across America and he has won numerous Christian talent shows as well as a variety of gospel competitions. Dr. Smith released a recording entitled, “One Day” in 1992 and a CD, entitled, “Hymns Plus” in 2006. His CD “Hymns Plus Volume 2” was released in 2009, and is a compilation of original and classic gospel renditions. The project was recorded at the local D&R Studio, and it features numbers with the Athens Chapter High Society Jazz Band and the D&R Studio Band.” The recording “It’s All Good” was released in 2010 and it is considered to be the greatest hits or the selected best cuts from the three previous gospel music recordings.