Spring Market of Mineral Wells promises a great two-day Garden, Vintage, and Artisan Shopping Event

Join the Spring Market at the Wood County 4-H grounds in Mineral Wells, WV, May 14th and 15th. The Rustic Barn creates the perfect venue for artisan display while the huge Commercial building will be loaded for antique picking. The indoor/outdoor market will feature a fresh flower bar, local craftsmen, clothing, jewelry, farmhouse, home décor, outdoor metal sculptures, consumable yummies, seasonal planting and more.

Spring Market will be open Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, with VIP Early Bird entry at 9:00 am, and Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Featured will be “Betty,” 1949 Chevy truck, who has been advertising the Market for months. She’ll offer a special photo op to take a selfie with her on Saturday to gain free admission Sunday for repeat buying or going back in for the item you can’t stop thinking about.

Kids can enjoy face painting and devour some cotton candy. A nonprofit Animal Rescue will be on-site with adorable adoption prospects. Be sure not to miss the fresh popped Kettle Corn and Lemonade!

Spring Market owner Beverly Cheuvront, is excited for the first year and growth of this annual event to be held the second weekend in May. Small business is a big event for her. A store owner of 27 years, a show promoter for 15 years, tons of roadshow miles and dirt-covered clothing from barn picking give her the zest to bring together a shopping day not to forget.

“I want everyone to enjoy the day being around some of the most creative artisans and antique pickers around and go home with special finds,” said Beverly.

General admission of $5 can be paid at the gate or online, while children under 12 are free. Exclusive Early Bird Tickets of $10 are available online while they last. Be sure to visit the Spring Market Facebook event page for special announcements and give away

https://fb.me/e/1rqCaVwg7 or search @SpringMarketMineralWellsWV! The market is still accepting vendors and nonprofits who wish to promote their cause. Beverly can be reached at 304.588.8107.