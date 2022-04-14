Three-week reading camp begins June 6th

Area families looking for an educational camp for children this summer still have time to sign up for Marietta College’s STREAM Camp as the deadline to enroll has been extended to May 1st.

The application can be downloaded online at www.mcstreamcamp.com/enroll. The camp is open to children who will be entering kindergarten through sixth grade in Fall 2022. A $20 registration fee is due at the time of registration. The application should be emailed to Dr. Raven Cromwell (rnc002@marietta.edu), or mailed to Marietta College Education Department, STREAM Camp, 215 Fifth St., Marietta OH 45750. The child’s spot in the camp is not secured until the application fee is paid.

The cost of the camp is $300 per student, and this includes the registration fee. The remaining balance of $280 is due on the first day of camp. A limited number of need-based scholarships in the amount of $280 and $140 are available. To be considered for a scholarship, please have your school principal complete and sign the financial aid area at the bottom of the application form.

STREAM Camp is a three-week program, sponsored by Marietta College’s Education Department, that is designed to assist students in the development of improved reading abilities, oral and written communication skills, and positive attitudes toward reading.

New this year, students will also receive instruction in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Children’s literature and hands-on experiences are used as primary instructional tools.

The camp meets daily from 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday, June 6th through Friday, June 24th. For the children to fully benefit from the program, parents are urged to make sure children attend the entire three-week session.

The camp is held on the Marietta College campus, where students work in small groups with future teachers (Marietta College students). The theme this year is Citizen Scientist, and the main activities will be around the book “Ada Twist, Scientist,” by Andrea Beaty

Campers will receive a free T-shirt on the first day of camp. At the conclusion of camp, they will receive a bag of books specifically selected for their reading level and interests. Every day campers will receive a free snack and lunch.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value-added, regardless of major. Marietta College has also been named a Great College to Work For four consecutive years (2018-2021).

