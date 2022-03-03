Downtown PKB’s Savor Saturday event will take place this Saturday, March 5th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at participating downtown eateries.

The Savor Saturday event encourages the community to taste some of the savory flavors offered at our downtown restaurants. Included in the Savor Saturday event is the Savor Saturday contest. The customer will receive 1 entry for every purchase made at a participating restaurant during the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lucky person will win dinner for two at a downtown restaurant of their choice. A $50 value.

Participating restaurants include:

Corner Café – 231 Ann Street

Crystal Café – 402 Market Street

Gyro King – 225 7 th Street

Street Maka Mia Pizza Downtown Parkersburg – 327 Julianna Street

Parkersburg Brewing Co. – 707 Market Street

The Blennerhassett Restaurant and Lounge – 320 Market Street

TCB (The Cocktail Bar) – 404 Market Street

Unity Café & Eatery – 212 7 th Street

Street Wine Down on Market – 701 Market Street

While you are out sampling food, stop by Classic Plastics Toy Expo at the Parkersburg Art Center. The Expo will be held on Saturday, March 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This annual event, which is organized by Classic Plastics Toy Store, is a family-friendly event with over 80 vendors on site selling toys, comic books, handmade and pop culture items. There will also be special guest appearances. Tickets are $5 for the day. Kids 10 and under are free.

For more information on Savor Saturday or Downtown PKB, visit our website at downtownpkb.com or on our Facebook page @downtownpkb. For more information on the Toy Expo, visit the Parkersburg Art Center’s Facebook page @parkersburgartcenter under events.