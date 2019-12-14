With Christmas right around the corner and holiday festivities in full gear, Santa Claus can be found in nearly every corner of the Mid-Ohio Valley bringing with him holiday cheer and the opportunity to celebrate one of the winter season’s most popular characters. Here’s a list of where you can find Santa in the MOV through Christmas Day! Did we miss a Santa Sighting? Email us so we can add it to the list!

Santa Photos and Fast Pass | Daily through December 24th | Vienna, WV

Visit Santa in the main concourse of the Grand Central Mall in front of Hollister. Visits with Santa are free and photo packages are available for purchase. Skip those Santa lines and get right to the big guy with a Santa FastPass! Just pre-purchase your picture package and head to the FastPass line. Click here for the event link.

Cookies with Santa | Friday, December 20th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Parkersburg, WV

Come and visit with Santa at Peoples Bank on Division Street in Parkersburg! Each child will be able to make an ornament to take home, enjoy a cookie, and take a photo with Santa. Click here for the event link.



Skate with Santa | Saturday, December 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Parkersburg, WV

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus are making their annual visit to Skate Country on Saturday, December 21st. Santa always brings his skates to skate with all the children! Santa will be available to give Christmas wishes and take pictures, too. Admission is $3 and includes skates. Click here for the event link.



Lunch with Santa | Saturday, December 21st at 11 a.m. | Marietta, OH

Join the Third Street Deli on Third Street in downtown Marietta for lunch with Santa. Snap a free picture with Jolly Saint Nick and enjoy activities for the kids! Click here for the event link.



Cookies with Mrs. Claus | Saturday, December 21st from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Vienna, WV

Join together at the Grand Central Mall for story time and cookies with Mrs. Claus. The location is still TBA so check the event link for more details. Click here for the event link.



Pizza with Santa | Saturday, December 21st from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Mineral Wells, WV

Pete’s Pizza, located at 852 Southern Highway, is hosting their very first annual Pizza with Santa event by reservation only! Participation is $8.99 per child and includes a small cheese pizza, drink, cookies with Santa and a special gift from him too! The participation fee also includes a photo of your child with Santa and a digital image sent to you. Click here for the event link.



Santa House | Saturday, December 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Marietta, OH

Santa Claus himself will be in the Gazebo of East Muskingum Park on Front Street in downtown Marietta excitedly waiting to have photos taken with friends, family, kids, dogs, you name it! The Santa House is free and hot cocoa and cookies are provided. Donations encouraged. No professional photographer is provided so area families, groups, etc are encouraged to snap their own photos with Santa Claus! Click here for the event link.



Santa House | Sunday, December 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Marietta, OH

