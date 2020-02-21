Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is now in its fourth year and welcomes restaurants all across the spectrum: from sushi and BBQ ribs to seafood and steak. But seven local restaurants have been dishing out delicious meals since the very beginning.

Austyn’s Restaurant & Lounge, Boathouse BBQ, DaVinci’s Italian Restaurant, House of Wines, J.P. Henry’s, River Town Grill, and The Galley are all four-time participants in MOV Restaurant Week, each featuring brand new menu items for this year’s event.

Austyn’s in Marietta is serving up tasty courses like their beloved Coconut Chicken and Teriyaki Salmon. End your three-course meal with Bread Pudding or a decadent slice of New York Cheesecake.

Salmon Cakes with Arugula and Lemon Aioli at the House of Wines

The House of Wines is mixing it up this year with three savory courses followed by a parting sweet treat. Vegetarian options include their Carrot Curry Bisque and Truffle Burrata – but, meat lovers will enjoy the Salmon Cakes with arugula and lemon aioli and classic Surf & Turf entrees.

Looking for seafood options? Boathouse BBQ has you covered with Smoked Salmon Rangoons with a sweet chili sauce and Pan-Seared Arctic Char topped with a mango-ginger sauce. Top off your meal with their Toffee Cake with Maple Bourbon Ice Cream – yum!

Beef Wellington with Potato Medley and Vegetables at DaVinci’s Italian Restaurant

DaVinci’s Italian Restaurant will have your mouth watering, between their Wasabi-Crusted Pan-Seared Sea Scallops atop butter and garlic spinach fettuccine and asparagus and their Beef Wellington, complete with a colorful roasted potato medley and fresh vegetables.

The Galley returns with a Restaurant Week menu that takes their classics to the next level – like their Sweet Potato Gnocchi with roasted brussels sprouts, sage, and parmesan cream. Looking for a dessert that’s both sweet and savory? Chef will be offering Bacon Profiteroles with pate a choux puffs, vanilla bean ice cream, dark chocolate ganache and bacon pecan brittle.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brussels Sprouts from The Galley

At J.P. Henry’s in Parkersburg, you’ll find everything from Fresh Lump Crab Dip to a delicious Chicken Mushroom Marsala with steamed basmati rice and Slow Roasted Prime Rib. Top it off with a slice of Cherry Cheesecake!

Last but not least, River Town Grill’s menu features their Bang Bang Shrimp, prized Blackened Prime Rib with gouda mashed potatoes and asparagus, and Apple Pie Bites with cinnamon ice cream.

Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is a week-long promotion, from Monday, Feb 24th through Saturday, February 29th during which participating local restaurants offer 3-Course Dinners for $30 per person, a great way to enjoy dining out while supporting small business and the hospitality industry! For the full menu and more information, click here!