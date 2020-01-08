Are you hosting an event? Want to make sure the whole Mid-Ohio Valley hears about it? Here at Clutch MOV, it is our goal to make it as easy as possible to find and attend local events. We’ve heard this myth that ‘there’s nothing to do in the MOV’ – that’s simply not true. To prove our point, we want to help organizers and hosts promote their events and spread the word! Here are a few ways we can help:

Community Calendar

A few years ago, we launched the MOV Community Calendar, a solution that arose from the What’s Next Wood County conversations. Although there were several local digital and print calendars (and too many Facebook groups to count) there had never been one place for all events across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Our calendar makes it easy for anyone to search, filter, discover, and add local events.

The calendar serves both Wood and Washington Counties, and features events that are open to the community. Any organization can add their events to the calendar using the “Submit an Event” button. Events are then reviewed and approved by a moderator to make sure they meet the guidelines. Please be sure to submit your event well in advance of when it takes place so that we have time to approve and publish.

Press Releases

Did you know that Clutch MOV publishes press releases? Sending us a press release is a great way to make sure your event is on our radar. Press releases are published under Announcements and shared to our Facebook page and group. We also include a link in our weekly newsletter. To submit, simply email your press release with at least one high-resolution photo to sarah@clutchmov.com. Here are a few guidelines to consider when writing your release:

Please make sure your release is written with full sentences and in proper English. We will not publish content that is composed of fragments or bullet points only. Please do not simply copy and paste an event description and send it to us as a press release.

Releases should be at least 350 words in length.

Press Releases must be accompanied by at least one image, at least 1200 px wide by 800 px tall.

When possible, please try to include at least one quote in your press release.

Please include contact information with your release in case we would like to request more information.

Facebook Group

Clutch MOV is the administrator for the “What’s Happening in the Mid-Ohio Valley?” Facebook group. This group was created as a place to share local events and information on ways to get involved in the MOV. If your event has a Facebook page or flier, this is the perfect place to post a link! While we cannot share every event on the Clutch MOV page, anyone has the ability to share within the group, making it more accessible and likely to be seen.

Giveaways

Giveaways can be a great way to create some hype around an upcoming event. We have partnered with organizations in the past to give away a pair of tickets or a promotional item in advance of an event to help boost excitement and encourage participation. If you would like to host a give away with Clutch MOV, shoot us an email at clutchmov@gmail.com and we’ll do the rest!

Advertise

Want to really make an impression? Check out our advertising options for unique and powerful ways to spread the word to our audience. We offer advertising on our website (see that banner ad at the top of this page?), in our weekly email newsletter – even on our Instagram account, which has more than 13,500 followers! If you don’t see what you are looking for, reach out and let us know – we can custom tailor advertising options depending on your needs.

We want to promote your event in a way that works for you and makes you happy. That’s what we are all about!