Parkersburg Pride is pleased to host their 4th annual family-friendly PrideFest in the area around the Band Shell at Parkersburg City Park on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 4:00 pm. This event is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Pride Month, which has been observed since 1970.

Jacob Collins, who performs as Lucy Lipps & serves as the VP of Parkersburg Pride (a 501c3 non-profit), said the group has been hard at work to bring this year’s PrideFest back. “Parkersburg Pride is committed to building community and providing the area with fun and inclusive events that allow residents of the MOV and beyond a chance to celebrate the beauty of diversity.”

The group is excited to offer live entertainment for the community, including Lipps! Miss Coco Vega and Miss Valerie Valentino will also be on stage, both of whom are performers in Las Vegas, with Miss Trista Storm of Morgantown, Miss Madison Monroe of Beckley, and Miss Morgan Lefay from Parkersburg. Musical acts will include Smokestack Betty, the cast of Shout presented by the Actor’s Guild, Ryann Province, and Jack Comeau.

Organizations & businesses from the area and around the state that align with the mission of Parkersburg Pride to nurture and sustain the LGBTQ+ community in a supportive, inclusive, and vibrant manner will be present to table, providing information as well as opportunities to purchase affirming apparel and more. While PrideFest continues to be a free event for all to enjoy, including lunch for those who need it, there will be food vendors on site offering snacks, lunch, and desserts.

The group’s goal is to continually provide low or no-cost social and educational resources to the members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as their family, friends, and allies. They regularly hold free family-friendly, inclusive events like skating & arcade parties, as well as an annual HallowQueen masquerade, an annual OUTlandish Bingo fundraiser, and more.

Sponsors include Highmark BCBS, The Deitzler Foundation, McCarter Health Center, Marathon, Truist, West Side Sign Co., The Flower Daddy, The Cocktail Bar, and more.