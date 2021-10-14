The Parkersburg Art Center is preparing for a very festive weekend and the public is invited!

The events kick off on Friday, October 15 with the opening of two new exhibits. Opening Friday, October 15 from 5-7 p.m. is Sweet Fangs by Lavana Lemley. This exhibit by Vienna, WV native and award winning mixed media sculptor and painter, Lavana Lemley, will debut over 20 new works featuring candy-crusted, fanged creatures along with art from her archives.

Lavana received her Bachelors of Science Degree from Full Sail University and majored in Computer Animation. Her artwork infuses plants and animals into creatures inspired by the strangeness of the natural world. Lavana’s sculptures and paintings have been featured in various galleries, newspapers, and blogs. Lavana’s exhibit is sponsored by First Settlement Physical Therapy.

Also opening on Friday, October 15 is From the Natural To The Supernatural: The Life and Works of Susan Sheppard. Susan Sheppard was a noted poet, author, artist and creator of the Haunted Parkersburg Ghost Tours who passed away much too soon, in April of this year. This is an exhibit honoring her and her creative legacy. The Sheppard exhibit is made possible by her family and sponsored by Mother Earth Foods, The Farmacy, and the law firm of Rusen and Auvil PLLC.

“We hope that you will join us for this opening reception. Lavana’s work is just ‘out there’ and imaginative and Susan brought such soul and spirit to her artistic process. Let’s celebrate these wonderful women!” said Jessie Siefert, Managing Director of the Parkersburg Art Center.

This Exhibit Opening event is FREE for PAC members and kids under 12 years of age. For non-Art Center members, opening reception admission is $10 per person.

On Saturday, October 16, ArtOberfest will be back in downtown Parkersburg from 6 to 10 p.m. The 700 and 800 blocks of Market Street will come alive with music, fine art, craft brews, heritage craft demos, chalk art, and food. Everyone is invited to spend an evening under the red umbrellas and Edison lights on Market Street. In the event of inclement weather, activities will move inside to the Parkersburg Art Center at 725 Market Street at the corner of 8th and Market.

ArtOberfest is free, but donations will be accepted. A special thanks goes out to the event sponsors – Bill Bailey Insurance, United Bank, Artsbridge, Discount Pool Supply, WVUP, and the Parkersburg Brewing Co. The Art Center also wants to recognize the support of event partner Downtown PKB!

Social distancing and mask wearing is recommended at both events.