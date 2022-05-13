The Parkersburg Art Center is partnering with Blennerhassett Island State Park for a series of outdoor-themed painting parties. This will be the third summer of “Art on the Island” programming for the two groups.

“In the summer of 2020, the Art Center was investigating ways to offer hands-on art classes in a safe, socially distanced, outdoor environment. The park was trying to bring visitors back to the Island. It was like peanut butter and chocolate coming together: a perfect pairing,” says Jessie Siefert, Managing and Education Director at the Art Center. “We hope to continue this collaboration long into the future.”

“We are so happy to be working with the Parkersburg Art Center,” adds Craig Pyles, Superintendent of Blennerhassett Island State Historic Park. “Being the host site for their classes is a great opportunity for the participants to come to the park and be inspired by the nature that surrounds them while they are learning to create their pieces. We are thrilled to be able to help bring nature and art together.”

Pre-registration is required for the Art On the Island classes. The price includes the boat trip over to the park, instruction and all materials. After the painting party, participants are free to stay and explore.

Upcoming classes include:

Printmaking on Sunday, June 5

Painted Sunflower on Wooden Panel on Sunday, June 26

Painting with Oil Pastels on Thursday, June 30

Kids Wonderful Watermelon Canvas on Sunday, July 10

Adult “One in Melon” Watermelon Sign on Sunday, July 10

Zendoodle on Canvas Panel on Thursday, July 28

Blenny Gnome Canvas Painting on Sunday, August 7

Register online https://www.parkersburgartcenter.org/art-on-the-island or by calling 304-615-3610.